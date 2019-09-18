Police arrested a Dothan woman after her newborn baby tested positive for narcotics.
Brooke Lane Yohn, 31, of Dothan, was charged Tuesday with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.
The hospital notified the Dothan Police Department after a newborn tested positive for narcotics in its bloodstream.
“After we were notified, an investigation began,” said Dothan Police Sgt. Clark Allums. “Ms. Yohn is also the mother of a seven-year-old child, and that child also tested positive for narcotics in his or her bloodstream.”
The children are currently in a protective plan with a family member, Allums said.
Yohn is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
