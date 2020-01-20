The suspect in a Saturday shooting in Dothan that left one man in critical condition and another victim kidnapped is in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
Juan Marcus Roberson, 28, of Troy, was arrested late Saturday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree sodomy.
Marcus Roberson was taken into custody after a manhunt that lasted several hours and crossed multiple counties. He is accused of kicking in a door on Woods Drive in Dothan, shooting a man, and kidnapping a woman.
The kidnapping victim, Tanesha McLeod, was found in Montgomery. Dothan police said she suffered a cut to the head and other minor injuries.
The name of the shooting victim is still being withheld. However, according to authorities is no longer listed in critical condition.
“The shooting allegedly occurred over McLeod’s new boyfriend,” said Dothan Police Lt. Magill said. “Roberson allegedly arrived at the home, kicked in the door, shot McLeod’s boyfriend and then kidnapped Ms. McLeod. During the course of the kidnapping he allegedly held a gun to McLeod’s head and forced her to commit a sex act.”
A Dothan patrol officer was stopped by someone in the area Saturday morning and informed about the shooting. The officer found the victim in the 100 block of Woods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.