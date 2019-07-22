The Houston County Sheriff’s Office recently closed an internal investigation into an inmate being left in a non-running transport van last month.
The inmate was accidentally left in a sheriff’s transport van on June 28 following a court appearance in front of Houston County Judge Larry Anderson.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said the investigation led to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to add a new safety procedure for inmates.
“I have never denied this horrible incident occurred,” Valenza said. “But an internal investigation into the report was a must. The office is not covering up anything. This, like all other incidents, needs to be investigated. This allows every complaint to be handled properly.”
The department has implemented a new safety procedure to help prevent an inmate from being left inside a vehicle.
“An incident like this has not happened in this office in I know at least 40 years, if ever,” Valenza said. “However it did happen, and to prevent it from ever happening again we have implemented a transport check procedure. This procedure requires the transport van to be checked once it is emptied at the courthouse or any transport location, and the van is to also be checked once it arrives back at the jail to make sure all inmates have been unloaded. This sort of procedure has never been put in place by the sheriff’s office, but it is now. I believe this procedure is the solution.”
The deputy handling the transport van that day took full responsibility for leaving the inmate in the van, Valenza said.
“I will not go into the deputy’s disciplinary actions, but I can tell you he was disciplined, and the appropriate actions will be taken,” Valenza said. “The deputy had no intention of leaving the inmate in a non-running vehicle. It was a careless accident, and careless accidents can take a life and that’s why disciplinary actions are being taken.”
Valenza said he doesn’t believe criminal charges will be filed against the deputy, but that he will be discussing the internal investigation results with Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones, who will make the final decision.
Valenza stated the inmate involved in the incident was properly checked out by a nurse practitioner on staff with the Houston County Jail.
“After the inmate was retrieved from the van, she was promptly checked out by our health officials and she was released from their care.”
Valenza disputes several social media posts posted related to this incident.
“It has been said this inmate was left all afternoon, and or even longer,” Valenza said. “No she was not. She was accidentally left in the van for not even three hours, but that should not have occurred. The inmate was not a level three inmate, meaning she was not shackled with extensions as some social media accounts have posted. This was a normal inmate transport, not a capital murder inmate transport. This incident was an accident and it’s an accident we are trying to prevent from ever happening again.”
