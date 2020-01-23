A Houston County Judge set bond for drug and assault charges against Dothan community activist Kenneth Glasgow, who was arrested Jan. 18 while free on bond for a 2018 capital murder charge.
District Judge Benjamin Lewis declined to revoke Glasgow's bond Thursday for the murder charge, taking prosecutors' request under advisement. He set a $28,000 bond for the Jan. 18 charges unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
During Glasgow's bond hearing, arresting officer Shane Bailes testified that Glasgow, 54, was stopped for a routine traffic violation of failure to signal.
According to Bailes, Glasgow's nervousness and movements prompted him to call for backup.
Once Glasgow exited the vehicle, a free air search was performed as well as a search of Glasgow.
Upon the search of Glasgow, an envelope containing a substance was located inside Glasgow's jacket pocket, Bailes said. The envelope was given to the backup officer to hold.
"I attempted to place Mr. Glasgow in handcuffs, but he tensed up and I needed assistance from backup," Bailes said. "The envelope was placed on the vehicle and that's when Mr. Glasgow attempted to eat it."
Bailes also testified he attempted to retrieve the substance from Glasgow's mouth, and was bitten and a struggle began.
During the struggle, Glasgow was shocked with a stun gun and he received minor injuries to his head.
Both Glasgow and the officer were treated on scene for minor injuries.
According to police, during Glasgow's interview with investigators, he admitted to having the substance but said it was medication for his private area.
The substance was tested and the results show it to be crack cocaine.
Prosecutor Jennifer Stanley informed Judge Lewis she had no objections to Glasgow receiving bond on the new charges as long as they were high amounts. She informed Lewis due to Glasgow violating his bond conditions with his new charges his bond on the murder charge should be revoked. Stanley also informed the court of Glasgow’s previous history of drug arrest.
Defense Attorney Derek Yarbrough argued his client did not need his bond revoked.
“It has been 22 months and my client has not been indicted by a grand jury yet,” Yarbrough said. “It is not right to revoke his bond. The other man charged in the same incident has been indicted and his case is scheduled for a status call hearing this month, I believe. Here it is 22 months later and my client has not been indicted.”
A decision on Glasgow’s bond being revoked is expected by the end of the week.
According to police, the Saturday incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Blackshear Street.
Glasgow was arrested in March 2018 and charged with capital murder. He faces capital murder charges in connection with the death of Breunia Jennings, 23.
Police believe Glasgow drove a car from which Jamie Townes, a passenger, fired shots that resulted in the death of Jennings. Police believe Townes shot Jennings because he believed she stole his car.
Activism record
Glasgow has been involved in several community movements since being released from prison. He was convicted on drug charges in the late 1980s.
Upon his release, he founded The Ordinary People Society, a community and homeless ministry in Dothan. He has advocated for the restoration of voting rights for ex-felons and helped start Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan, along with his mother.
Glasgow has referred to himself as Kenny “Sharpton” Glasgow on several occasions and is believed to be the half brother of the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network.
Under Alabama law, murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle is considered a capital crime. A person convicted of a capital crime is eligible for life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Also, under Alabama’s complicity statute, a person believed to have aided or abetted a crime is equally liable for the underlying crime.
