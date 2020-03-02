A Houston County judge denied a motion for a new trial for a Taylor man convicted on 92 counts of possession of child pornography.
Cody Lee Fulgham was tried on 98 counts of possession of child pornography, but six were dismissed. His first trial in February 2019 ended in a mistrial.
Fulgham’s new defense attorney Terry Bullard, recently appealed for a new trial after Fulgham was sentenced to 24 years in prison after his September conviction.
Judge Larry Anderson issued an order Monday, denying Fulgham’s motion for a new trial.
Fulgham was arrested in December 2016 and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography. During the February trial, Anderson dismissed two cases, dropping the number of counts to 98. Prosecutor Jennifer Standley said the two charges were dropped because of photo quality.
Fulgham’s former attorney, Eric Davis, argued during the trial that the photos could have been uploaded by anyone because the phone had been passed down by numerous people.
Standley agreed that the phone was owned by numerous people in the past, but argued the same images found on Fulgham’s phone also were found on his personal computer by the use of a SIM card or SD card.
Fulgham claimed he only used the phone/computer to listen to music, and that the device was not password-protected.
Standley said that to the best of her knowledge, all the photos from Fulgham’s phone appear to be from the internet.
Court records indicate police found child pornography in his possession Nov. 18, 2016.
One hundred warrants were served, one for each digital photograph believed to be in his possession. According to court documents, each photo depicted a girl nude, engaging in a sex act or both.
Possession of pornographic material is a Class C felony. Each count is punishable by one to 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $15,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.