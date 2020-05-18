A Dothan woman was arrested after police say they received information regarding a woman walking nude in the 2300 block of West Main Street.
Aysia Nicole Faircloth, 25, was arrested and charged Thursday with public lewdness.
“After the tip was received, officers responded to the 2300 block of West Main Street where they witnessed Faircloth walking with no clothing on,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As the officer approached Faircloth, she attempted to put on a shirt and shorts.”
Faircloth was booked in the Dothan City Jail on a misdemeanor charge, and later released on a signature bond.
According to police, Faircloth was not under the influence of narcotics or alcohol.
