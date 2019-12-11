A Montgomery man faces an unlawful breaking and entering charge after a patrol officer investigated a suspicious vehicle.

Raekwon Karon Davis, 25, of Montgomery was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle for a crime that occurred last month.

“On Nov. 11, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle near the 500 block of Murray Road while responding to a vehicle break-in,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The officer approached the suspicious vehicle where a catalytic converter belonging to a different vehicle was seen. During the investigation it was determined Mr. Davis allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a 2004 Hyundai Odyssey.”

Davis is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments