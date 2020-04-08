An officer performing daily patrol positively identified and arrested a theft suspect early Wednesday morning in connection to a January vehicle theft and an April 4 vehicle burglary.
Jeffrey Pierce, 53, is charged with unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property.
“Mr. Pierce was positively identified as the suspect who broke into a vehicle in the 1100 block of West Main Street,” said Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis. “Video surveillance captured Pierce breaking into a vehicle on April 4, where he stole a tool box containing tools.”
An officer performing routine patrol Wednesday morning spotted Pierce.
“The officer interviewed Mr. Pierce, where he admitted to breaking into the vehicle,” Mullis said. “Pierce was also questioned regarding a January 31 stolen vehicle case. He admitted to having the vehicle, but he did not admit to stealing the vehicle.”
Pierce is out of jail on bonds totaling $7,500.
