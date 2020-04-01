ENTERPRISE – Police have made an arrest in a Tuesday shooting that damaged a home and a vehicle.
Keon Jamar Beal, 26, of Enterprise, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and an unoccupied vehicle.
According to police, officers arrived on scene to discover multiple rounds discharged into a residence and a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Beal was booked in the Coffee County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Investigators are still investigating the case. Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222
