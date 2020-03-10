FADETTE - A Crestview, Florida, man was killed and a passenger in his vehicle was injured in a two-vehicle crash here Tuesday around noon involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck.
Andrew Mullis, 37, died from injuries he sustained in the accident after being transported to Flowers Hospital, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). A passenger in Mullis' vehicle was also transported to Flowers with non-life threatening injuries.
According to ALEA, Mullis was operating a 2016 GMC Denali when he failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a 2002 International truck driven by Timothy Glanton, 37, of Abbeville.
According to Slocomb Fire Chief Kyle Hovey, the accident occurred on Alabama Highway 103 and Geneva County Road 49 in front of the Fadette Convenience Store.
“Slocomb firefighters and members of EMS were actually eating lunch inside the store when the accident occurred,” Hovey said. “Firefighters and EMS members immediately left the store and focused on those involved in the accident. Extrication began immediately.”
The accident investigation is continues by ALEA troopers.
