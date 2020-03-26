An accidental shooting involving two juveniles Thurday sent one to the hospital, where she underwent surgery.
Police responded to an accidental shooting Thursday at 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bradley Road.
“When officers arrived on scene, they were informed the juvenile shooter had fled the scene,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “The shooter was later located, and the female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
The victim was wounded in the buttocks area.
“At this time we believe the accident shooting is the result of horseplay,” Magill said.
A male juvenile is still being interviewed by police.
No additonal information is available at this time, and the names of the juveniles are not being released.
