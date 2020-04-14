Dothan police are searching for two suspects involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Emergency personnel responded to a firearm assault in the 300 block of North Bell Street Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Investigators believe the actual crime happened at 307 N. Bell St. The shooting victim was located by police at the intersection of Newton and Alice streets.
According to Dothan Lt. Doug Magill, police continue to search for two suspects. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the victim also injured his head after he was shot.
