One shot in North Bell shooting; two suspects sought

Dothan fire medics and first responders from Pilcher's Ambulance prepare to transport a man after he received a gunshot wound to the thigh Tuesday afternoon.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan police are searching for two suspects involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Emergency personnel responded to a firearm assault in the 300 block of North Bell Street Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. 

Investigators believe the actual crime happened at 307 N. Bell St. The shooting victim was located by police at the intersection of Newton and Alice streets.

According to Dothan Lt. Doug Magill, police continue to search for two suspects. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the victim also injured his head after he was shot.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments