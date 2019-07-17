Opp Police have identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting at a local trailer park.
Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Michael Davis of Opp.
According to police, when officers arrived on scene near Barnes Street, they found evidence of an attack, and the victim’s dead body.
Police arrested Mark Anthony Hines Tuesday evening, and charged him with abuse. Police continue to search for the second suspect, Anthony Siler.
Police received a report of a shooting at the Childree Trailer Park near Barnes Street around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Davis’ body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511.
