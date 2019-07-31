The owner of two pit bull dogs that killed more than 25 cats at Dothan Animal Shelter was arrested Tuesday.
Kenneth Bernard Hamilton, 58, of Dothan, was arrested July 30 and is charged with four counts of allowing dogs to roam at large.
Last week, animal control officers captured the two dogs after they escaped a fenced area at Hamilton’s home.
While the dogs were in the city’s animal shelter they used their teeth to cut through a fence, and killing more than 25 cats after the shelter closed for the day.
According to police, before the incident at the shelter, Hamilton’s dogs had previously escaped the fenced area at Hamilton’s home and killed two other cats.
The city has refused to return the dogs to Hamilton, and plans are to euthanize them. But he must sign over ownership or a judge would have to condemn the animals before they are euthanized.
