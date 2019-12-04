A Dale County man was arrested Tuesday after police say he obtained a prison inmate’s American Express card number.

Joseph Roy Cummings, 38, of Ozark, is charged with illegal possession of a credit card.

“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Cummings stole an inmate’s credit card number and security code with the intent to make illegal purchases,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “However, before Mr. Cummings could make any purchases, he was taken into custody.”

Cummings is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments