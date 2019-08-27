An Ozark man was arrested in connection with an April theft of more than $2,000 in merchandise from Dothan’s Northside Walmart.
Joshua Thomas Grubbs, 36, of Ozark, was arrested Monday and is charged with first-degree theft of property.
Police say Grubbs accompanied a female acquaintance to Walmart, and the couple allegedly stole $2,700 worth of merchandise.
“Police were able to apprehend the female suspect, identified as Doni Christine Bywater of Ozark,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “She was arrested and currently has a first-degree theft of property charge pending. A warrant was issued for Grubbs’ arrest back in April, and he was located Monday.”
Grubbs is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
