Ozark police arrested a local man Wednesday in connection to a March 22 death on Washington Avenue.

Jeremy A. Spears, 22, of Ozark is charged with murder.

Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Washington Avenue at about 6 p.m. March 22 to find Joshua R. McNeal, 34, of Ozark, dead from a gunshot wound.

