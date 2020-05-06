Ozark police arrested a local man Wednesday in connection to a March 22 death on Washington Avenue.
Jeremy A. Spears, 22, of Ozark is charged with murder.
Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Washington Avenue at about 6 p.m. March 22 to find Joshua R. McNeal, 34, of Ozark, dead from a gunshot wound.
