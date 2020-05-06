OZARK — Police here arrested a local man Wednesday in connection with a March 22 death on Washington Avenue.
Jeremy A. Spears, 22, of Ozark is charged with murder.
Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Washington Avenue about 6 p.m. March 22 to find Joshua R. McNeal, 34, of Ozark, dead from a gunshot wound.
No other details were released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.