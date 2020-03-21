dot generic police light background generic.JPG
OZARK — An Ozark man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a Dale County man who was struck in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday.

Anthony Edward Sullivan, 31, of Ozark was arrested and placed in the Dale County Jail, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Keith Snell Jr., 25, also of Ozark, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle fled the scene after the crash. After an investigation, ALEA state troopers and the Ozark Police Department found the vehicle and driver.

The crash occurred on Harris Road near the Ozark city limit.

Nothing further was available as state troopers continue their investigation.

