The Ozark Police Department is investigating the deaths of two males who suffered gunshot wounds and were found dead on County Road 123 Friday morning.
According to a press release, Ozark-Dale County E911 received a call in reference to two people found unresponsive on the road in Ozark.
Law enforcement personnel who arrived on the scene determined that both male subjects suffered gunshot wounds and both were pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.
Investigators “have collected multiple pieces of evidence that will help determined a motive and a possible suspect,” the release said.
Although it is early in the investigation, officials believe the evidence indicates foul play.
Both victims will be sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences to officially determine the cause of death. Names of both victims are being withheld until next of kin are notified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ozark Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.
More information will be released on Monday. The Ozark department is being assisted by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, Department of Corrections, Dothan Police Department, and Ozark Fire & EMS.
