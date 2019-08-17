A Panama City, Florida, man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday when his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck on Front Beach Road.
According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, an early 2000 model, tan colored Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound on Front Beach Road in the outside lane at approximately 1:41 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the pickup struck and killed a bicyclist, Jonathan Boston, 45, traveling on the outside white line of the roadway.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning the identity of the vehicle or its driver is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.