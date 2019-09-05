A Geneva couple have been arrested for leaving their child in a vehicle while shopping in the Geneva Walmart.
Aderean Peoples and the child’s mother, Betsy Halloway, also known as Betsy Couch, of Hartford, are charged with reckless endangerment.
According to Geneva police Lt. Michael McDuffie, the couple left the infant in a vehicle, without air, while the couple went inside the store to shop.
“The child was in the vehicle for roughly 15 to 20 minutes, without any air running,” McDuffie said. “Thankfully, the child was OK.”
Peoples was taken from the Geneva County Jail to Georgia where he is wanted on two outstanding felony warrants, McDuffie said.
The child is in the custody of the Department of Human Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.