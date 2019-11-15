A Troy couple was apprehended earlier this week by Troy Police on outstanding warrants for chemical endangerment of a child.
William Ray Oliver, 36, and Taylor Rose Spurlock, 24, both from Troy, were arrested and booked in the Pike County Jail.
“According to Alabama law a responsible person commits the crime of chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which he or she knowingly, recklessly, or intentionally causes or permits a child to be exposed to, to ingest or inhale, or to have contact with a controlled substance, chemical substance, or drug paraphernalia and a child suffers serious physical injury by exposure to, ingestion of, inhalation of, or contact with a controlled substance, chemical substance, or drug paraphernalia,” said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.
Barr said the department was contacted about this case by the Alabama Department of Human Resources in August.
“The child involved in this case was less than one year old at the time of exposure and tested positive for exposure to amphetamines and methamphetamines,” Barr said. “Oliver and Spurlock are the biological parents of the child. The child was removed from the home and taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment of his injuries. The child remains in protective custody at this time.”
Oliver and Spurlock are both in the Pike County Jail with bonds set at $7,500.
