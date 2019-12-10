An inmate from Houston County with an extensive criminal history was denied parole Tuesday. He was among three violent offenders under consideration for parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Marcelino Castillo will remain in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Alabama Board of Pardon and Paroles.
Castillo has been sent to prison twice for trafficking drugs and has been paroled once.
In 2003 Castillo was sentenced to 14 years for trafficking methamphetamine in Houston County, and two years for drug possession in Geneva County. He was paroled in 2006 but was sent back in 2014 for 16 years for trafficking methamphetamine, two more convictions for drug possession, manufacturing controlled substances and being a violent criminal in possession of a pistol, all in Houston County.
Castillo has served only five years, seven months of a 16-year prison sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.