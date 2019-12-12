Two state inmates from Houston County were among 18 offenders denied parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole Wednesday.
Christopher Gerard McCree was sentenced in 2008 to 20 years in prison for a 2005 first-degree robbery and 15 years for a 2005 first-degree assault, both in Houston County. Court documents show McCree and an accomplice were accused of robbing Linden Grocery Store in Dothan. During the robbery a store clerk was struck in the head.
McCree has served less than 12 years, 10 months of his 20-year prison sentence. In 2009, McCree was sentenced to 15 years for two counts of drug possession. He was subsequently paroled but violated parole in 2016. The attorney general’s office has reported McCree has committed 15 disciplinary infractions in prison.
Raymond Andrew Bivins has a criminal career that spans nearly 30 years and four Alabama counties. He has been convicted eight times of third-degree burglary. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence handed down in 2016, for two burglaries, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief, all in Tuscaloosa County.
Bivins was resentenced in 2017 to 10 years, two months for burglary and possession of burglary tools for two 2010 cases in Houston County. Bivins was convicted of another burglary in Tuscaloosa County in 2012 and sentenced to two years, seven months.
In 2005, Bivins was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he went on a crime spree in Coffee County, committing five third-degree burglaries, along with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and two counts of theft of property. He was sentenced in 1998 to 10 years for receiving stolen property, and in 1999 to one year, six months for possession of burglary tools, both in Coffee County. He was sentenced in 1990 for theft of property in Monroe County, but was paroled in 1994.
In 1988 he was sentenced to two years in prison for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one year for theft of property, both in Coffee County.
