Parole denied for Houston County inmate charged with drug trafficking

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied the parole of four violent offenders, including one Houston County inmate.
Mark Andrew Jones was denied early release Tuesday.
Jones was sentenced in 2012 to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and manufacturing a controlled substance in Houston County. In 2012, he was arrested for drug possession and sentenced to a third 15-year prison term. Jones has served eight years, seven months of his 15-year term.
In July 2010 Houston County deputies received information from the Alabama State Troopers that methamphetamine was being manufactured at a Saunders Road home.
Deputies made contact with a resident at the home and obtained consent to search the residence.
Investigators seized approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine oil and containers and precursor chemicals from the manufacturing of the methamphetamine.
Jones was one of three individuals arrested and charged. Also charged was Paul Storey Harmon, 38, of Dothan, and William Caine of Dothan.
Court records indicate Harmon pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, and received a 15-year sentence. Caine was found guilty of a felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance charge.
