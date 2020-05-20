Three Wiregrass area state inmates classified as violent offenders were among 18 prisoners denied parole Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the following Wiregrass inmates were denied parole during their parole hearings:
» Patrick Lavone Harvey was convicted on charges of third-degree escape, first-degree theft of property, and second-degree assault in Houston, Morgan, and Coffee counties. He has served eight years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
» Evester Tharp Jr. was convicted on three counts of possession of a forged instrument in Houston County. He has served one year and three months of his 76-month sentence.
» Mary Louise Williams was convicted on a charge of making terrorist threats in Houston County. She has served three years and five months of her 12-year sentence.
