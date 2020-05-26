A non-violent offender from the Wiregrass area is among 19 state inmates denied parole recently by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Kendrick Lamar Murray was denied parole last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections he was convicted on three counts of possession/receiving a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He has served 10 months and 15 days of his 56-month sentence.
All hearings are closed to the public, but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board.
Officials, crime victims, and crime victim representatives who receive notice of an upcoming parole or pardon hearing can submit their views to the board bywritten statement. Those statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS number, can be emailed to victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or mailed to Victim Services Unit; State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles; 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 310; Montgomery, AL 36117. Submissions must be received by the board at least five business days before the scheduled hearing.
Others wishing to express their support or opposition to a pardon or parole can do so by emailing their statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS number, to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov or mailing them to Board Operations Division; State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles; 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 310; Montgomery, AL 36117. Submissions must be received at least five business days before the scheduled hearing.
If someone is unable to submit a written statement, he or she can call the board at 334-242-8700 on or before the fifth business day proceeding the scheduled hearing. Those views will be summarized and added to the inmate’s file for the board’s review.
