An inmate from Houston County with an extensive criminal history is among five violent offenders under consideration for parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday.
Joshua Tyler Phillips, 34, has been convicted of crimes 11 times.
He was sentenced in 2016 to 16 years in prison for escape, five years for possession and receiving a controlled substance, and six years for theft of property in Houston County.
In 2011, Phillips was sentenced to three years in prison for first-degree robbery in Dothan and 10 years for three counts of theft of property, one count of receiving stolen property, and third-degree burglary. He also pleaded guilty to a home invasion robbery in which he admitted to ransacking the home and stealing a rifle and $700.
A year later, Phillips was sentenced to five years for an additional conviction on a charge of receiving stolen property in Dale County. In 2008 he was sentenced to two years for obstruction of justice in Houston County.
The next parole hearings are scheduled for Dec. 10.
