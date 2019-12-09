Three Wiregrass area inmates are among 20 violent offenders who will seek parole before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles this week.
Marcelino Castillo has a parole hearing scheduled for Tuesday. He was sent to prison twice for trafficking drugs and has already been paroled once. In 2003 he was sentenced to 14 years for trafficking methamphetamine in Houston County, and two years for drug possession in Geneva County.
According to court documents, Castillo was paroled in 2006 but was sent back to prison in 2014 for 16 years for again trafficking methamphetamine, two more convictions for drug possession, manufacturing a controlled substance, and being a violent criminal in possession of a pistol.
Christopher Gerard McCee’s parole hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. McCee was sentenced in 2008 to 20 years in prison for a 2005 first-degree robbery and 15 years for a 2005 first-degree assault in Houston County. McCree and an accomplice were accused of robbing Linden Grocery Store. A store clerk was reportedly struck in the head during the robbery. In 2009 he was sentenced to 15 years for two counts of drug possession.
McCee was subsequently paroled but violated his parole in 2016.
Raymond Andrew Bivins also has a parole hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Bivins’ has a criminal career that spans nearly 30 years and four Alabama counties. He has been convicted eight times of third-degree burglary. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence handed down in 2016, for two burglaries, possession of burglary tools, and criminal mischief, all in Tuscaloosa County. He was re-sentenced in 2017 to 10 years, two months for burglary and possession of burglary tools for two 2010 cases in Houston County. Bivins was convicted of another burglary in Tuscaloosa County in 2012 and sentenced to two years, seven months.
In 2005, Bivins was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he went on a crime spree in Coffee County, committing five third-degree burglaries, along with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and two counts of theft of property. He was sentenced in 1998 to 10 years for receiving stolen property, and in 1999 to one year, six months for possession of burglary tools, both in Coffee County. He was sentenced in 1990 for theft of property in Monroe County, but was paroled in 1994. In 1988 he was sentenced to two years in prison for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one year for theft of property, both in Coffee County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.