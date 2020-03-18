Parole hearings postponed due to COVID-19

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has cancelled more than 100 parole hearings, including 10 hearings for Wiregrass inmates that were scheduled for the week of March 30 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The hearings will rescheduled as soon as possible, officials said.
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has set up a toll-free number for probationers and parolees to call to get information about reporting requirements during the State of Alabama coronavirus emergency.
For more information on supervision over the next few weeks, parolees and probationers can call 800-269-5081 or email Questions@paroles.alabama.gov.
