Parole hearings postponed through mid-April due to COVID-19

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has canceled more than 172 parole hearings that had been scheduled through mid-April in keeping with an order Friday announced by Gov. Kay Ivey and the State Health Officer designed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Hearings for pardon requests are also canceled.
All hearings will be rescheduled as soon as possible, officials said.
The board has set up a toll-free number for probationers and parolees to call to get information about reporting requirements during the coronavirus emergency. For information on supervision over the next few weeks, parolees and probationers can call 800-269-5081 or email questions@paroles.alabama.gov.
