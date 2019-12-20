Two Houston County inmates serving sentences for their role in a 2004 murder will seek parole in February.
Catherine Nicole Corley was sentenced in 2007 to 25 years in prison for her role in a 2004 murder and second-degree burglary in Houston County. She has served 15 years, nine months of the 25-year sentence.
Corley was originally charged with capital murder. According to law enforcement, she admitted to helping plan the burglary that led to the murder Dewey Walker. Walker was suffering from cancer at the time of his murder.
Court records show Corley played a role in the burglary in which another assailant choked and beat Walker to death.
Also up for parole is Michael Ray Jackson. Jackson was sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder and 10 years for receiving stolen property for his role in strangling and beating Walker. He has served 15 years, nine months of his prison term.
Also arrested and charged for their role in Walker’s death were Matthew Marsh and David Phillip Wilson. Wilson confessed to law enforcement to using an aluminum baseball bat to assault Walker. In January 2008 Wilson was sentenced to death by lethal injection by Circuit Judge Edward Jackson. Marsh was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the murder conviction, and 20 years for the receiving stolen property conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently.
No information is available regarding when or if a parole hearing is scheduled for Marsh.
Prosecutors say Wilson beat and strangled Walker so he could steal the man's van and the expensive sound system in it.
In April 2004 when Dothan police arrived at Walker’s 127 Shield Court home to check on him officers entered the home by climbing through a hole in the house. Officers testified the door knob had been broken on the back door. Sheetrock along the wall had been damaged.
According to court documents, one officer testified during Wilson's trial it appeared to look like someone was looking for something in the wall. Inside the wall a hidden panel was located.
Police later found two suitcases with jewelry and an old coin collection hidden behind the wall in the living room. None of those items were stolen, but Wilson confessed to stealing Walker’s customized van with in excess of $20,000 in speakers and stereo equipment inside it.
Over a six or seven-day period Wilson returned to the home as many as seven times to try to steal the van and attempt to bypass its alarm system. Wilson told law enforcement he stopped to check Walker’s pulse on one of the return trips to the man’s home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.