Parole hearings to resume next month

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole is set to resume parole hearings next month following COVID-19 postponements. Gov. Kay Ivey issued the order after the bureau sought to ease some of the restrictions on when and how hearings can be conducted during the COVID-19 crisis. Hearings should resume May 18.
“We very much appreciate the governor’s swift and decisive action that clears the way for the resumption of hearings,” said director Charlie Graddick said. “This order also protects the rights of crime victims to have a 30-day notice of parole hearings, and to have a chance to participate meaningful in the hearings."
Ivey stated in the order the she believes it would promote safety and protection of the civilian population for the Board of Pardons and Paroles to conduct hearings in a manner that reduces person-to-person interaction while also preserving the right of crime victims, crime victim representatives, public officials, and other interested parties to present their views to the board.
The order allows the board to establish a quorum, deliberate, and take action without in-person public participation.
In March, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles halted all hearings scheduled the week of March 30 and other scheduled hearings until further notice. The announcement came after the state confirmed its 36th positive case.
