Patrol units collide while respond to burglary call

MICHELE W. FOREHAND/DOTHAN EAGLE

A Dothan police patrol unit is being rolled onto a tow truck at the intersection of East Burdeshaw and North Lena streets Wednesday after colliding with another patrol car while responding to a burglary call.

 BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND mwatson@dothaneagle.com

Two Dothan patrol units collided while responding to a burglary-in-progress call in the 300 block of West Burdeshaw Street Wednesday.

Initial reports are that one officer received a foot injury, but no major injuries were reported.

According to Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover, both units were responding to the same burglary-in-process call, and it appears one patrol officer might have missed a turn, and tried to quickly correct causing the patrol units to collide.

“Both officers are being checked out at this time,” Glover said.

A person of interest in the burglary was located in the area a short time later and is being interviewed "to determine if an actual burglary occurred,” Glover said

Dothan police traffic division is investigating the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.

