OZARK – Ozark Police identified a pedestrian killed Friday as 30-year-old Denise A. Smiley of Ozark.
According to Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, Smiley was walking on the southbound side of Highway 231 enroute to her home, which was less than a mile away from the location of the accident.
At 11:55 p.m. Ozark-Dale County E911 received a call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by an 18-wheeler.
“Multiple police, fire, and EMS units were dispatched to the area of Highway 231 South and the Inland Truck Stop,” Walker said. “Once on scene, law enforcement and medical personnel came into contact with a female who had sustained fatal injuries due to being struck by an 18-wheeler truck,” Walker said.
The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
According to Walker, the case is still under investigation by the Ozark Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.