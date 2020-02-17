Pedestrian struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Ross Clark Circle

A pedestrian was struck late Sunday night while attempting to cross the Ross Clark Circle.
The incident occurred near Outback Steak House on the west side of Dothan, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Dothan police is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed against the driver.
