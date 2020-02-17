Pedestrian struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Ross Clark Circle
File Photo

A pedestrian was struck late Sunday night while attempting to cross the Ross Clark Circle.

The incident occurred near Outback Steak House on the west side of Dothan, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Dothan police is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed against the driver.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments