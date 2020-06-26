A man wanted in Northern York County, Pennsylvania was apprehended by the Dothan police Thursday.
Syvonta Demarcus Lewis, 24, of Ozark, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on charges of forgery of checks.
According to law enforcement, a routine traffic stop lead to Lewis’ arrest. During the traffic stop officers were notified of Lewis’ outstanding warrant.
Lewis is in the Houston County Jail with no bond. He is currently waiting to be extradited back to Pennsylvania to stand trial on his charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.