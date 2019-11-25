The Troy Police Department has identified the person of interest and determined him to be a suspect in the death of Willie Charles Scott, 58, of Troy.
“The person of interest has been identified as Shane Shemar Dunlap, 24, also known as Shane Smith,” said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr. “A warrant has obtained for capital murder in the death of Mr. Scott.”
Law enforcement is turning to the community for information pertaining to Dunlap’s whereabouts.
Dunlap is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He is not from the Troy area. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information regarding Dunlap’s whereabouts should call the Crimestoppers at 334-251-7867.
Shortly after noon Wednesday, officers responded to Scott’s residence in the 22,000 block of U.S. 231 North.
“When officers arrived, they found Scott deceased inside his home,” Barr said. “His vehicle, a red, four-door 2003 Saturn Ion with Alabama tag 55AY701, was missing and has not been located at this time.”
No additional information regarding Scott’s death is being released at this time due to the nature of the investigation.
“The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
