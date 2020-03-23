OZARK – Police here continue to search for a person of interest in Sunday’s shooting that left an Ozark man dead in the 100 block of Washington Avenue.
Qadree Jesar, 36, of Ozark, is being sought by the Ozark Police Department for questioning in the shooting that claimed the life of Joshua Ryan McNeal, 34.
Police say once officers arrived on scene Sunday at 6 p.m., officers located McNeal who had sustained a single-gunshot wound. Medical personnel determined McNeal was dead on scene, said Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker.
During the investigation, officers were able to locate physical evidence and a key witness.
Walker said the victim’s body is being transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for additional testing.
A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been issued for Jesar. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Jesar is urged to call the Ozark Police Department, at 334-774-2644.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.