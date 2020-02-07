Phone scams target Florida residents

MARIANNA, Florida – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has been informed of two recent phone scams targeting Jackson County residents.
According to the sheriff’s office, residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, informing the resident there is an active warrant for their arrest. The caller then tells the resident to provide their Social Security number.
The second scam is jury duty scam in which the caller asks the resident for their Social Security number.
Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will not call and ask anyone for this type of information. He urges all residents to never give out any personal information over the phone.
Anyone affected by these scams may call the Jackson County Sheriff’s to file a report at 850-482-9624.
