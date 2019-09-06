A Pike County grand jury will determine if a Troy man will be indicted on capital murder and robbery charges in the July 24 murder of a Brundidge store clerk.
Leon Terrell Flowers, 23, Troy, is charged with capital murder and robbery in the shooting death of 30-year-old Neil Kumar.
Following Flower’s preliminary hearing, Pike County District Judge Steven Curtis determined enough evidence was presented to send Flower’s case to a Pike County grand jury.
Brundidge police arrested Flowers in the July 24 armed robbery of J&S Buy Rite on Highway 10 in Brundidge, during which Kumar, a Troy University student, was working as a store clerk.
Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport said evidence shows the shooter went inside the station around 6 a.m. and demanded money. He then went behind the counter and shot the clerk at close range before leaving with an undetermined amount of cash.
The chief said a 911 call came in just before 7 a.m., but who made the call remains unknown.
According to Pike County District Attorney Thomas Anderson, Flowers has four felony convictions. He was previously arrested and charged with felony murder in another case, but pleaded down to manslaughter. Flowers was given credit for time served while awaiting trial and was released on probation on April 30. The father of the victim asked for leniency in that case, Anderson said.
