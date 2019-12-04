OZARK — A Dale County man has been charged with numerous sex crimes, including possession of child pornography, sexual assault and bestiality.
Jason Park of Pinckard was originally arrested twice last month, but bonded out.
Additional charges were filed against Park, and he was booked back into the Dale County Jail on Tuesday.
According to Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall, Park is now charged with 26 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge as a result of warrants brought by special agents with the Attorney General’s office. Specifically he is charged with three counts of production of child pornography, three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, 20 counts of possession of child pornography, and one misdemeanor charge of bestiality.
The cases against Park are being handled by the Alabama Attorney’s General Office.
According to complaints filed against Park, videos in evidence contain multiple victims, the youngest being a toddler and the oldest being a 13-year-old boy.
Video titles described in the complaint contain various acts of sexual assault against children, including rape and incest.
The complaints in these cases listed probable cause that Park allegedly possessed these videos between December 2018 and November 2019.
Park is currently out of jail on a $316,000 bond.
If convicted, Park faces penalties of 10 years to life imprisonment or 99 years for each count of production of child pornography, two to 20 years for each count of sexual abuse of a child, one to 10 years for possession of child pornography and up to one year for bestiality.
