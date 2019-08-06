A Lynn Haven, Florida, man faces a sex charge after police say he raped his girlfriend at the Daybreak Inn Monday.
Jakee Martineze Monlyn, 30, was arrested Monday, Aug. 5, and is charged with first-degree rape.
According to police, the couple had rented a room at the Daybreak Inn and during their stay Monlyn allegedly forced himself on his girlfriend.
“During the investigation it was determined Monlyn and the victim were in a relationship when the alleged crime occurred,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “According to information provided by the victim, she had informed Monlyn she did not want to have sex, and Mr. Monlyn allegedly forced himself on the victim by making her have sexual intercourse with him.”
Watkins stated Monlyn is currently in the Houston County Jail on a no bond, and additional charges could be forthcoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.