A Dothan man barricaded himself inside a room with two 18-month-old infants as officers responded to a sexual assault call Sunday in the 1600 block of Verde Trail.
Negotiators talked with the suspect, later identified as Sergio Romero Ontiveros, for three hours before he surrendered to law enforcement.
Ontiveros, 37, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
“Officers responded to sexual assault call early Sunday morning, and as officers arrived on scene, Mr. Ontiveros barricaded himself inside the residence in a room where two 18-month-old infants were located,” said Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens. The infants were not harmed during the incident.
According to Owens, the victim who alleged the sexual assault was identified as an acquaintance of Ontiveros.
“At this time Ontiveros is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, but additional charges will be forthcoming,” Owens said.
Ontiveros is in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
