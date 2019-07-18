Opp Police apprehended a second murder suspect wanted in the shooting death of Michael Davis.
Anthony Siler, 44, of Opp, was arrested Wednesday, and is charged with murder.
Siler was apprehended at a residence in the Union Grove Community on Fleeta Road by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Covington County Sheriff’s Posse K-9 unit.
Police received a report of a shooting at the Childree Trailer Park near Barnes Street around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, when officers arrived on scene July 16, near Barnes Street, they found evidence of an attack, and Davis’ dead body.
Police arrested Mark Anthony Hines Tuesday evening, and charged him with abuse of a corpse.
Davis’ body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511.
