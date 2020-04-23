Arrest made in Garden District vehicle break-ins

Derrick Davon Davis

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man has been arrested in connection to the recent rash of vehicle break-ins in Dothan's Garden District that occurred during the past two weeks.

Derrick Davon Davis, 19, is charged with 13 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Police say Davis’ arrest is the result of a suspicious call received early Wednesday.

“Patrol officers responded to call and Davis was located in the area,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “While being questioned by officers regarding the recent vehicle break-ins, he confessed to the crimes.”

Davis allegedly committed the crimes by opening the doors to unlocked vehicles, Magill said.

“Mr. Davis did not break any windows when committing these crimes,” Magill said. “He utilized the fact several car doors were unlocked and provided him with easy access to commit the crimes. People need to make sure their vehicles are securely locked and no valuables are left visible in the vehicle.”

Davis is currently in the Houston County Jail with bonds totaling $168,300.

