Police arrest Dothan non-profit executive director

A Dothan non-profit executive director has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $16,000 in her role as treasurer of a local homeowners association.
According to law enforcement records, Susan Thompson Trawick, 56, of Dothan, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree theft of property.
Trawick served as the executive director for the Dothan-Houston County Substance Abuse Partnership. Trawick has been put on a leave of absence from her position, and Judy Guiler has been appointed interim director.
Guiler said Thursday morning that Trawick’s arrest has no connection to her position at the partnership.
Police believe Trawick used her position as treasurer of a local homeowners association to steal $16,829.
“This case is still under investigation,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon. “At this time, I can tell you Ms. Trawick served as treasurer for the Hidden Lake Homeowners Association and during the time frame of Sept. 7, 2018 until Aug. 9, 2019, Trawick allegedly stole $16,829 from the association.”
Trawick is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
