Dothan police recently arrested an Atlanta man in connection to the theft of multiple catalytic converters.
Brandon Luther Anderson, 35, was charged Friday with three counts of theft of article from auto.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Anderson allegedly stole three catalytic converters from three different vehicles on Feb. 25 in the 300 block of North Foster Street,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to Owens, the Andalusia Police Department assisted in the investigation. Anderson could possibly face additional charges in Andalusia.
