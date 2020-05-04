A Dothan man was arrested Friday after police say a stolen handgun was found in his possession.
Gregory Austin Byrd, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
“The victim reported the handgun stolen on April 25,” said Sgt. Tim Mullis. “According to the victim, once he knew the gun was gone he filed the report. Byrd was identified as the potential suspect.”
According to Mullis, while investigators questioned Byrd about the crime, the stolen handgun was found in Byrd’s possession. He is also charged with unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance.
Byrd is currently in jail on bonds totaling $25,000.
